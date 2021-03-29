Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter worth about $30,735,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 648.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,535,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 3,881.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the third quarter worth about $6,447,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -116.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

