Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.55% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $183.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.