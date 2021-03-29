Ovintiv (OVV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/29/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.75.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ovintiv is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $18.00 to $28.00.

3/23/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $28.00.

3/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $30.00 to $43.00.

2/25/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $21.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Ovintiv was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Ovintiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Ovintiv was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

Ovintiv stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.00.

Get Ovintiv Inc alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $617,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $7,659,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 759.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.