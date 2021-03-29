Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.51% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a P/E ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

