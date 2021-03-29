Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,952 ($25.50). 87,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,428. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,863.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,829.96.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

