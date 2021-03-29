Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.
Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,952 ($25.50). 87,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,428. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,863.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,829.96.
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
