Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS OXINF remained flat at $$25.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

