Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,524.17 ($19.91).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,952 ($25.50). The company had a trading volume of 87,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,428. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 1,116 ($14.58) and a one year high of GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,863.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,829.96.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.