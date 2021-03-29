Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

OXINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OXINF remained flat at $$25.15 during midday trading on Monday. Oxford Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $27.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

