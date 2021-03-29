Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $21.00. Oyster Point Pharma shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 479 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $492.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,300,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 67,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 363.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

