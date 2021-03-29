PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Tops $192.26 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $192.26 million and $1.32 million worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,274,939,560 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

