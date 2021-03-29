Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 5.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 20,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,031,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.75.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 220,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $10,594,800.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,859,619 shares of company stock worth $72,227,467. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,115,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,094,000 after purchasing an additional 696,299 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $349,526,000. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 5,473,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,054 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,019,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,162,000 after purchasing an additional 361,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

