Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $4,403,729.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,192 shares of company stock worth $9,447,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

