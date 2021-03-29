Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 301.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,715,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,552,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.79.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

