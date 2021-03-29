PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $291.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.70 million and the lowest is $281.90 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $278.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.