PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $174,619.70 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.13. 1,979,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,752. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.