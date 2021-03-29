PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $174,619.70 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.13. 1,979,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,752. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.
