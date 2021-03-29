Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,166 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Palo Alto Networks worth $139,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $319.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.13 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,317 shares of company stock valued at $46,192,819. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

