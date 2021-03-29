PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $474.28 Million

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and $474.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $16.96 or 0.00029392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00217115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.80 or 0.00940473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00050890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00078829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 142,615,952 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

