PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 63% Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $687.98 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 63% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 145,916,662 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

