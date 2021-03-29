Panda Yield Tops 24 Hour Volume of $306,170.00 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Panda Yield has a market cap of $3.50 million and $306,170.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Panda Yield coin can now be bought for $3.06 or 0.00005302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00023042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00629432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00067031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025265 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,146,038 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,655 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

