Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Danske cut shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

PANDY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.46. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,391. Pandora A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

