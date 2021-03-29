Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PANDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DNB Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Danske lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 7,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.74. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

