Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

Shares of PZZA traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.65. 17,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,667. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.53 million. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

