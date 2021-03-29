Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $16,809.51 and approximately $668.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00059380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00219656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.00956633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00078839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029580 BTC.

About Paparazzi

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

