ParallelCoin Price Tops $0.49 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $153,727.87 and approximately $1,978.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.70 or 0.00338918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003999 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

