Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.
Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
About Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.