Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 6.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

