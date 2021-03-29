PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 7% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002388 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $151.22 million and $2.64 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077004 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,047,777 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

