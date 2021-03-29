Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 602.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,754,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 71,268 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 293,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 204,847 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

