Paul John Balson Acquires 6,238 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Paul John Balson boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $99.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

