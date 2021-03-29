Paul John Balson Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Paul John Balson lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Paul John Balson’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $185.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $336.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.10 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

