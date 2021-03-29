Paul John Balson Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Paul John Balson lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.