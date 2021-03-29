Paul John Balson Has $2.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paul John Balson grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.6% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paul John Balson’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after acquiring an additional 390,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after acquiring an additional 336,681 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after acquiring an additional 239,785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $148.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

