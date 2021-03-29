Paul John Balson Purchases 561 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paul John Balson increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.3% of Paul John Balson’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock opened at $511.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.89. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.39 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.