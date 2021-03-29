PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

PAVmed stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,373. The stock has a market cap of $324.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 284.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in PAVmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

