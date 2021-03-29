Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $933.02 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $933.02 million and approximately $76.41 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 931,334,556 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

