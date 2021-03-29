PAYCENT Market Capitalization Achieves $375,425.01 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $375,425.01 and approximately $1,058.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00048611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.42 or 0.00623384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

