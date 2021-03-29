PayPie (PPP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.65 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPie has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $14,906.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $360.26 or 0.00627402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00067108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025066 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.