Paytomat (PTI) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 29th. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $138,626.34 and approximately $10,572.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Paytomat has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00058697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00219606 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.67 or 0.00955400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00078972 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

