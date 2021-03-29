PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $269,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

