Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

NYSE:PEB opened at $25.25 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,258,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,358,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

