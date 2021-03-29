Peerplays Market Cap Reaches $3.96 Million (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $90,735.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00059389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.82 or 0.00956219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00051025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00079347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029877 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.