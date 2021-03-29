PENG Reaches Market Cap of $456,780.08 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $456,780.08 and $3.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PENG has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005737 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.84 or 0.00200953 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00030346 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002028 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,485,535,334 coins and its circulating supply is 7,852,066,972 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

