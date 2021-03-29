PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Buys $8,356,764.50 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji purchased 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.75 per share, with a total value of $8,356,764.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Farhad Nanji acquired 105,879 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.59 per share, for a total transaction of $6,626,966.61.

On Friday, March 19th, Farhad Nanji acquired 426,484 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,437,743.16.

NYSE PFSI traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $66.93. 1,398,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,861. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

