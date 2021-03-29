Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up 3.2% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Pentair worth $17,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

