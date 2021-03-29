Peony Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $780.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $780.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Token Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,192,272 tokens. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

