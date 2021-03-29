pEOS Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. pEOS has a total market cap of $713,353.16 and $15.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pEOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars.

