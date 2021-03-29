PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.
Shares of PEP opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
