Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 6.29% of Performance Food Group worth $400,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $111,293,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $61,990,000 after buying an additional 21,629 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.15. 14,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

