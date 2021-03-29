Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Performance Food Group worth $102,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $128,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $57.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

