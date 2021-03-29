Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of Performance Food Group worth $61,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $57.41 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.89.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

