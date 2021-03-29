Perlin (PERL) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Perlin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. Perlin has a market cap of $75.67 million and $12.87 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Perlin

PERL is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

